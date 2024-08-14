Menu

National

Canada

Quebec to allow early requests for MAID, won’t wait for Ottawa to change law

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2024 12:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Grieving family calls for changes to MAID policy'
Grieving family calls for changes to MAID policy
RELATED - A grieving Vancouver family is calling for changes to assisted death policies in B.C.'s faith-based health-care facilities. It follows the troubling experience of a woman who was forced to leave the hospital in her dying hours. And as Cassidy Mosconi reports, this scenario is more common than you might expect – Jun 19, 2024
Quebec says that starting this fall it will authorize early requests for medical assistance in dying from certain patients before their condition renders them incapable of giving consent.

The province has been calling on the federal government to modify the Criminal Code to allow people to make such requests, but Quebec says it won’t wait any longer.

Quebec adopted a law in June 2023 permitting people with serious and incurable illnesses, such as Alzheimer’s disease, to ask for MAID while they have the capacity to provide consent, with the procedure being carried out after their condition has worsened.

The province previously said it would wait until the Criminal Code is amended so that health-care workers are not committing a crime if they end the life of someone no longer able to give consent.

A spokesperson for Quebec Seniors Minister Sonia Bélanger says that despite multiple requests by Quebec to change the Criminal Code, the federal government refuses to do so.

Story continues below advertisement

The office of federal Health Minister Mark Holland says the federal government “continues to collaborate with Quebec on this matter.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

