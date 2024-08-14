SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Matthews expected to be named Maple Leafs captain

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2024 5:00 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to hand the captain’s “C” to superstar centre Auston Matthews.

The Leafs will hold a press conference this morning where Matthews will be announced as the 26th captain in franchise history, according to multiple reports.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'House of Hockey returns for second season'
House of Hockey returns for second season

He will succeed teammate John Tavares, who held the role for six seasons.

Story continues below advertisement

The Leafs made the NHL playoffs each year under Tavares’ leadership but advanced beyond the first round just once.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 27-year-old Matthews scored 69 goals last season and won his third Rocket Richard trophy as the NHL’s top goal scorer.

Trending Now

Matthews has spent his entire career with Toronto since the club drafted him first overall in 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices