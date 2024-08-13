Police seek man who allegedly assaulted senior at playground in North Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Police in North Vancouver are hoping the public can help them identify a suspect captured on CCTV.

On July 27, RCMP officers responded to a report of an assault at Dudley Place Playground at 2645 Newmarket Dr., at around 6:30 p.m.

The victim, a senior, allegedly entered the playground with his dog to dispose of his dog’s waste in a trash can.

The suspect allegedly did not like the dog being in the playground area, police said, and tackled the victim from behind and began to assault him.

Witnesses intervened to stop the assault, police added, and paramedics were called to take the man to the hospital.

The suspect fled before police arrived and was last seen travelling northbound on Thorncliffe Drive with a child on a bicycle, police explained.

“Investigators are releasing CCTV of the suspect fleeing after the assault in hopes that someone will recognize the suspect and call the police,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak, media relations officer for the North Vancouver RCMP said in a release.

“We are hoping that the alleged suspect in this assault does the right thing and comes forward to the police and their version of the events.”

Anyone who witnessed or has video of the incident and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file 24-15071.