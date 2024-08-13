Indigenous Lens program introduces youth to film industry

See more sharing options

A group of Indigenous youth had the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the film industry during Indigitech Destiny’s three-day intensive Indigenous Lens film training program, held at Lethbridge Polytechnic last weekend.

During the cost-free pilot program, students learned a wide range of film industry related skills, including script writing, production management, and editing.

They also had the chance to speak with seasoned Indigenous filmmakers.

Indigitech Destiny business developer Barry Morrisette said the program is more than an introduction to how the film industry works.

“[Indigenous people] are some of the best storytellers in the world,” said Morrisette. “The great aspect of this [program] is it’s empowering them to see the opportunities they have to tell their own stories.”

Indigenous Lens aims to one day open industry doors to aspiring Indigenous filmmakers nationally, giving them the tools to tell their stories and share their culture with the world through film.