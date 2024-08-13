Menu

Education

Indigenous Lens program introduces youth to film industry

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted August 13, 2024 6:15 pm
1 min read
Indigenous Lens program introduces youth to film industry
A three-day pilot program geared towards empowering and educating Indigenous youth as future storytellers launched at Lethbridge Polytechnic last weekend. Jordan Prentice gives us a look through the lens of the Indigenous youth film training program.
A group of Indigenous youth had the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the film industry during Indigitech Destiny’s three-day intensive Indigenous Lens film training program, held at Lethbridge Polytechnic last weekend.

During the cost-free pilot program, students learned a wide range of film industry related skills, including script writing, production management, and editing.

They also had the chance to speak with seasoned Indigenous filmmakers.

Indigitech Destiny business developer Barry Morrisette said the program is more than an introduction to how the film industry works.

“[Indigenous people] are some of the best storytellers in the world,” said Morrisette. “The great aspect of this [program] is it’s empowering them to see the opportunities they have to tell their own stories.”

Indigenous Lens aims to one day open industry doors to aspiring Indigenous filmmakers nationally, giving them the tools to tell their stories and share their culture with the world through film.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

