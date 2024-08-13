SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

School district racing to ready Jasper schools in time for new year after wildfire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2024 4:41 pm
1 min read
Jasper residents allowed to return Friday
After a nerve-wracking three weeks, Jasper, Alta. residents forced out by a destructive wildfire are days away from being allowed to return home. Jayme Doll looks at when critical services will be restored, and the daunting task of rebuilding.
The public school division that covers Jasper is racing to clean up schools damaged by wildfires that tore through the town last month.

The Alberta government said students will be sent to schools far from town if buildings aren’t ready by September.

The Alberta mountain town has a three schools: the K-6 Jasper Elementary School, Grade 7-12 Jasper Junior/Senior High School and the francophone Pre-K to Grade 12 Ecole Desrochers school.

There’s been pushback from parents who say children need familiarity after the mental trauma of the COVID-19 pandemic and past wildfires.

Grande Yellowhead Public School Division superintendent Carolyn Lewis said the division will only send students to out-of-town schools if absolutely necessary.

She said crews are already tackling the big job of cleaning everything from walls and windows to air ducts and fire alarms.

Around 25,000 people fled Jasper and its national park three weeks ago as wildfires encroached on the area, eventually destroying one-third of town structures.

Thousands forced to flee Jasper allowed to return home soon

— More to come…

© 2024 The Canadian Press

