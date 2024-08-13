Airplane heavily damaged after crash landing at Ontario airport

Send this page to someone via email

The occupants of a small twin-engine prop plane had a lucky escape after the plane they were in crash-landed at an airport in the township of Oro-Medonte Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with Oro-Medonte fire and the County of Simcoe Paramedics, responded to an airplane crash landing at a local airport on Tuesday shortly after noon.

Police say the twin-engine prop aircraft was on a training flight when it crash-landed on the airport’s runway.

The occupants reportedly exited the plane without injuries.

A picture shared by police shows the aircraft turned upside down with the bottom completely torn off and burnt from fire.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has been called in to complete the investigation.