Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Airplane heavily damaged after crash landing at Ontario airport

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted August 13, 2024 2:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How to combat fear of flying amid recent airline incidents'
How to combat fear of flying amid recent airline incidents
RELATED: How to combat fear of flying amid recent airline incidents – Jan. 9, 2024 – Jan 9, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The occupants of a small twin-engine prop plane had a lucky escape after the plane they were in crash-landed at an airport in the township of Oro-Medonte Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the Orillia detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with Oro-Medonte fire and the County of Simcoe Paramedics, responded to an airplane crash landing at a local airport on Tuesday shortly after noon.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say the twin-engine prop aircraft was on a training flight when it crash-landed on the airport’s runway.

Trending Now

The occupants reportedly exited the plane without injuries.

A picture shared by police shows the aircraft turned upside down with the bottom completely torn off and burnt from fire.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) has been called in to complete the investigation.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices