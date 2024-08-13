Saskatchewan to enhance cancer treatment safety through genotyping

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan is launching a program to test the genomes of cancer patients who may face life-threatening side-effects from some chemotherapy drugs.

The test identifies genetic variants on a gene that affects the production of a certain enzyme.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Previously these tests were done in the U-S with a two-week turnaround time, but they would only take two to seven days once they can be done at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

The lab expects to test around one thousand patients a year.