Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan to enhance cancer treatment safety through genotyping

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 13, 2024 1:38 pm
1 min read
Three women sit in individual chairs as they receive their Chemotherapy by intravenous. They are each dressed comfortably and have head scarves on to keep them warm as they engage in the activity they each brought to keep them occupied. View image in full screen
Three women sit in individual chairs as they receive their Chemotherapy by intravenous. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewan is launching a program to test the genomes of cancer patients who may face life-threatening side-effects from some chemotherapy drugs.

The test identifies genetic variants on a gene that affects the production of a certain enzyme.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Previously these tests were done in the U-S with a two-week turnaround time, but they would only take two to seven days once they can be done at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

Trending Now

The lab expects to test around one thousand patients a year.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices