Vernon RCMP investigate two suspicious deaths a week and a half apart

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Vernon, B.C. are investigating a pair of deaths that occurred in the area in the past couple of weeks.

Novelyn Yangat is staying with a relative on 32nd Street in Vernon.

Last Thursday morning, she was surprised to see a number of police officers and yellow tape surrounding a neighbouring home. She was even more shocked to learn that police discovered a dead person inside.

“Is there somebody who died in there, ” Yangat asked Global News on Monday morning. “We didn’t know.”

RCMP were called to a disturbance at the home across from Vernon Jubilee Hospital at around 3 a.m. Aug. 8.

Police said they discovered a body inside. The death is now being investigated as a homicide.

“Three people at that location were taken into custody,” said Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Const. Chris Terleski. “They were later released with two of them expected to appear in court at a later date.”

Story continues below advertisement

Terleski confirmed no charges have been laid at this point.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Terleski said little else about the deadly incident including the reason why the two people will be appearing in court or anything about the victim.

However, he stated there is no risk to public safety.

“We do believe this is to be targeted. It was a targeted incident,” Terleski said. “There was no risk to the public.”

1:39 ‘Unprecedented’ violent crime in Sicamous

Just a week and a half earlier, on July 29, a woman was found dead in Polson Park.

Her body was found in a grey plastic cart on wheels near the tennis courts.

Police have identified the victim as Christina Louise Mackenzie, 40, from Vernon. They are hoping someone can provide information on Mackenzie’s whereabouts or activities in the two days prior to her death.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re looking for any information from the public that might help,” Terleski said. “We have been receiving tips from the public and those are being followed up.”

Whether the woman died at the park or somewhere else isn’t known, but police don’t believe there’s any risk to the public.

“That’ll be determined through the outcome of the investigation as to whether this was a random incident or what the circumstances are,” Terleski said. “At this time, we have no information to believe that there’s any threat directly to the public.”

Frequent park users expressed concern nonetheless.

That’s scary,” park user Ashley Philpott said. “It’s definitely unnerving.”