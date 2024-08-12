Three dead after fiery crash in Nova Scotia: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia RCMP say a two-vehicle crash in Pictou County has claimed the lives of three people.

Police say the collision occurred late Sunday on Highway 106 in Mount William, between the Trenton connector and the Granton exit.

When emergency responders arrived, both vehicles were on fire.

The driver of one of the vehicles and the driver and passenger of the other vehicle were confirmed dead at the scene.

The Mounties have not released any other details or a cause of the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage to contact them.