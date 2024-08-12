Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Three dead after fiery crash in Nova Scotia: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 12, 2024 3:35 pm
1 min read
Police say the collision occurred late Sunday on Highway 106 in Mount William, between the Trenton connector and the Granton exit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Police say the collision occurred late Sunday on Highway 106 in Mount William, between the Trenton connector and the Granton exit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia RCMP say a two-vehicle crash in Pictou County has claimed the lives of three people.

Police say the collision occurred late Sunday on Highway 106 in Mount William, between the Trenton connector and the Granton exit.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

When emergency responders arrived, both vehicles were on fire.

The driver of one of the vehicles and the driver and passenger of the other vehicle were confirmed dead at the scene.

Trending Now

The Mounties have not released any other details or a cause of the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who has dashcam footage to contact them.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices