Attendance down slightly at 2024 Saskatoon Exhibition

After strong years in 2021 and 2022, the Saskatoon Exhibition attendance decreased last year and again this year.
Just under 205,000 people came out to enjoy the rides and entertainment in 2024. There were more than 225,000 attendees in 2022 and 230,000 in 2021.
The manager of signature events at Prairieland Park, Susan Kuzma was pleased that after a slow start to the week, many people came on Saturday and Sunday.
“We were just down one per cent from last year,” she said. “We could see the numbers were climbing throughout the week so we felt really confident that we could make up what we were behind earlier in the week.”
The concessions and rides will continue their cross-country tour, heading to the CNE in Toronto and the PNE in Vancouver.
As for Prairieland Park, cleanup is underway as they prepare to host Folkfest pavilions this week.
