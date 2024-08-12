Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Attendance down slightly at 2024 Saskatoon Exhibition

By Trillian Reynoldson Global News
Posted August 12, 2024 8:39 pm
1 min read
The Saskatoon Exhibition has wrapped up for the year View image in full screen
The Saskatoon Exhibition has wrapped up for the year. Ethan Butterfield / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After strong years in 2021 and 2022, the Saskatoon Exhibition attendance decreased last year and again this year.

Just under 205,000 people came out to enjoy the rides and entertainment in 2024. There were more than 225,000 attendees in 2022 and 230,000 in 2021.

The manager of signature events at Prairieland Park, Susan Kuzma was pleased that after a slow start to the week, many people came on Saturday and Sunday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We were just down one per cent from last year,” she said. “We could see the numbers were climbing throughout the week so we felt really confident that we could make up what we were behind earlier in the week.”

Trending Now

The concessions and rides will continue their cross-country tour, heading to the CNE in Toronto and the PNE in Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

As for Prairieland Park, cleanup is underway as they prepare to host Folkfest pavilions this week.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices