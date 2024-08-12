Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Debby fallout: Quebec faces flooded homes, roads after record-setting storm

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 12, 2024 10:59 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec municipalities remain under state of emergency after post-tropical storm Debby'
Quebec municipalities remain under state of emergency after post-tropical storm Debby
In Quebec, several municipalities remain under a state of emergency after post-tropical storm Debby dumped record amounts of rain across the province. Two days after the storm, thousands of residents remain without electricity and many are just starting to pump out flooded homes and basements. Matilda Cerone reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After the remnants of tropical storm Debby brought historic rainfall and flooding to Quebec, the province continued to deal with the fallout Monday.

Provincial police confirmed the death of a man in his 80s who went missing late Friday after a roadway collapsed and he was swept into a river in the Mauricie region. His body was found Sunday.

Debby’s tail end, combined with a low-pressure system, washed out roads, flooded basements and knocked out power across southern Quebec.

Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel said 55 municipalities were hit by flooding, with eight having declared a state of emergency.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

High wind gusts left more than 540,000 homes without electricity at the height of the outages. Hydro-Québec reported that more than 3,800 clients were still in the dark as of 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, some roads were still inaccessible. In Montreal, a section of Highway 13 remained shut Monday due to damage from floodwaters. The Dorval tunnel was closed off to traffic in both directions between highways 520 and 40.

A section of Highway 13 in Montreal was closed due to flooding from tropical storm Debby. View image in full screen
A section of Highway 13 in Montreal was closed due to flooding from tropical storm Debby. Global News
Trending Now

Quebec Transport Ministry crews were working to still repair the pumping station that was damaged during the storm. A spokesperson confirmed the highway won’t be reopened until Tuesday at the earliest.

Montreal was among parts of the province that received record-breaking rainfall, with more than 173 millimetres recorded on the western tip of the island.

with files from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines and Matilda Cerone and The Canadian Press

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices