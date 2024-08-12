Debby fallout: Quebec faces flooded homes, roads after record-setting storm

Send this page to someone via email

After the remnants of tropical storm Debby brought historic rainfall and flooding to Quebec, the province continued to deal with the fallout Monday.

Provincial police confirmed the death of a man in his 80s who went missing late Friday after a roadway collapsed and he was swept into a river in the Mauricie region. His body was found Sunday.

Debby’s tail end, combined with a low-pressure system, washed out roads, flooded basements and knocked out power across southern Quebec.

Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel said 55 municipalities were hit by flooding, with eight having declared a state of emergency.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

High wind gusts left more than 540,000 homes without electricity at the height of the outages. Hydro-Québec reported that more than 3,800 clients were still in the dark as of 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, some roads were still inaccessible. In Montreal, a section of Highway 13 remained shut Monday due to damage from floodwaters. The Dorval tunnel was closed off to traffic in both directions between highways 520 and 40.

View image in full screen A section of Highway 13 in Montreal was closed due to flooding from tropical storm Debby. Global News

Quebec Transport Ministry crews were working to still repair the pumping station that was damaged during the storm. A spokesperson confirmed the highway won’t be reopened until Tuesday at the earliest.

Montreal was among parts of the province that received record-breaking rainfall, with more than 173 millimetres recorded on the western tip of the island.

— with files from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines and Matilda Cerone and The Canadian Press