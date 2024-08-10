Okanagan wildfires: Overnight rain welcomed, but region sees 522 lightning strikes

Send this page to someone via email

Rain was a welcome sight on Friday night for crews battling a large wildfire in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

The Calcite Creek wildfire, burning around 40 kilometres south of Princeton is estimated at 6,829 hectares.

That’s up from 6,297 hectares on Thursday and 5,256 hectares on Tuesday.

Despite the increase in size, the BC Wildfire Service says it expects fire activity to slow, though the biggest challenge for crews is the landscape.

“It’s very steep terrain,” fire information officer Alan McCartney said. “That limits our ability to do things. Aircraft are the only way we can put some extinguishment on the fire.”

In the North Okanagan, the Hullcar Mountain wildfire continues to burn around 13 km northwest of Armstrong.

Conditions on Saturday allowed for a planned ignition to help keep the 716-hectare blaze in check.

Fire information officer Taylor Wallace told Global News that the intent of the planned ignition is to bring the active fire perimeter to already established control lines.

While rain throughout the region was a relief for firefighters, it also came with lightning.

The wildfire service says the Kamloops Fire Centre had 522 strikes, sparking 10 new fires.

The concern is that the region could see more fires pop up in the coming days.

“There’s always the potential for holdover fires from lightning from previous days,” Wallace said. “So we’re always keeping eyes and ears peeled for more fires to come up over the next week.”

Below are some of the wildfires in the Southern Interior.

Calcite Creek wildfire

Size: 6,829 hectares

6,829 hectares Rating: Out of control

Out of control Location: 40 km south of Princeton; 8 km north of U.S. border

40 km south of Princeton; 8 km north of U.S. border Evacuation alert: Yes

Yes Evacuation order: Yes

Yes Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says southerly winds will put pressure on northern containment lines, but that crews will aggressively attack new fire runs with the assistance of helicopters. There are 46 firefighters at the scene along with 10 aircraft and 10 pieces of heavy equipment.

Lower Blue Mountain wildfire

Size: 46 hectares

46 hectares Rating: Under control

Under control Location: Outskirts of Penticton

Outskirts of Penticton Evacuation alert: No

No Evacuation order: No

No Suspected cause: Under investigation

BC Wildfire says nine personnel are extinguishing hot spots.

Lower Campbell Creek wildfire

Size: 233 hectares

233 hectares Rating: Being held

Being held Location: 25 km east of Penticton

25 km east of Penticton Evacuation alert: No

No Evacuation order: No

No Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says 55 crews are at the scene, mopping up and patrolling the entire perimeter of the fire.

Sitkum Creek wildfire

Size: 1,261 hectares

1,261 hectares Rating: Out of control

Out of control Location: 60 km east of Vernon; also next to Sugar Lake

60 km east of Vernon; also next to Sugar Lake Evacuation alert: Yes

Yes Evacuation order: No

No Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says 23 personnel are working the site, along with one helicopter.

Hullcar Mountain wildfire

Size: 716 hectares

716 hectares Rating: Out of control

Out of control Location: 10 km northwest of Armstrong

10 km northwest of Armstrong Evacuation alert: Yes

Yes Evacuation order: Yes

Yes Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says 95 firefighters are battling the blaze, and that a planned ignition is underway. Smoke and increased fire activity may be visible from Armstrong and Enderby plus highways 97 and 97A.

Mara Mountain wildfire

Size: 281 hectares

281 hectares Rating: Out of control

Out of control Location: 7 km southeast of Sicamous

7 km southeast of Sicamous Evacuation alert: No

No Evacuation order: No

No Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says the fire is in a steep area, and that it will be monitored by frequent flights.

Dry Creek wildfire

Size: 488 hectares

488 hectares Rating: Out of control

Out of control Location: 44 km south of Revelstoke; close to Shelter Bay

44 km south of Revelstoke; close to Shelter Bay Evacuation alert: Yes

Yes Evacuation order: No

No Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says a machine guard has been extended to the top of the west flank and that mop-up and patrols continue along the north and south flanks.

Nemo Creek wildfire

Size: 5,790 hectares

5,790 hectares Rating: Out of control

Out of control Location: Across Slocan Lake from New Denver

Across Slocan Lake from New Denver Evacuation alert: No

No Evacuation order: No

No Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says the fire’s north and south flanks remain active. Overall, 95 firefighters and seven helicopters have been assigned to the Slocan Lake complex.

Komonko Creek wildfire

Size: 3,989 hectares

3,989 hectares Rating: Out of control

Out of control Location: 10 km south of New Denver

10 km south of New Denver Evacuation alert: No

No Evacuation order: Yes

Yes Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says crews are using aerial infrared scans to identify and eliminate hot spots along the perimeter. There are 73 firefighters and two tree fallers at the scene.

Argenta Creek wildfire

Size: 18,390 hectares

18,390 hectares Rating: Out of control

Out of control Location: 80 km north of Nelson

80 km north of Nelson Evacuation alert: Yes

Yes Evacuation order: Yes

Yes Suspected cause: Lightning

BC Wildfire says minimal fire activity has been observed over the majority of the fire. Overall, 86 firefighters and five helicopters are at the scene.