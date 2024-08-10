Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dunbar fire aftermath: 2 houses destroyed, removing collapsed crane will take 2 weeks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2024 3:40 pm
1 min read
A crane that collapsed during a fire at an apartment building under construction lies across the road in Vancouver on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. View image in full screen
A crane that collapsed during a fire at an apartment building under construction lies across the road in Vancouver on Wednesday, August 7, 2024. Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Officials with the City of Vancouver say those displaced by a west side fire earlier this week should be able to return to their homes as of Saturday evening, except for residents of two properties that were “completely gutted.”

The fire broke out at a six-storey building in Vancouver’s Dunbar neighbourhood late Tuesday and spread to several nearby houses, damaging nine homes and causing a crane across the street to collapse.

Chief building official Saul Schwebs told a press conference on Saturday that the cause of the fire at the Dunbar site is under investigation. The next step will be to remove the crane, which will take about two weeks.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver fire and crane collapse under investigation'
Vancouver fire and crane collapse under investigation
Trending Now

Schwebs says city staff are doing a very limited demolition at West 41st Avenue and Collingwood Street, removing potential hazards from the building. As of the end of Saturday, the site will be safe.

Story continues below advertisement

Schwebs says two houses that were gutted by the fire are “total losses.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Miranda Myles with the Vancouver Emergency Management Agency says about 10 to 11 people remain displaced and they will continue to receive emergency support services as needed.

The city is asking drivers to reroute around the area since road closures remain between West 41st Avenue and Collingwood Street.

More on BC
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices