Dunbar fire aftermath: 2 houses destroyed, removing collapsed crane will take 2 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with the City of Vancouver say those displaced by a west side fire earlier this week should be able to return to their homes as of Saturday evening, except for residents of two properties that were “completely gutted.”

The fire broke out at a six-storey building in Vancouver’s Dunbar neighbourhood late Tuesday and spread to several nearby houses, damaging nine homes and causing a crane across the street to collapse.

Chief building official Saul Schwebs told a press conference on Saturday that the cause of the fire at the Dunbar site is under investigation. The next step will be to remove the crane, which will take about two weeks.

3:26 Vancouver fire and crane collapse under investigation

Schwebs says city staff are doing a very limited demolition at West 41st Avenue and Collingwood Street, removing potential hazards from the building. As of the end of Saturday, the site will be safe.

Story continues below advertisement

Schwebs says two houses that were gutted by the fire are “total losses.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Miranda Myles with the Vancouver Emergency Management Agency says about 10 to 11 people remain displaced and they will continue to receive emergency support services as needed.

The city is asking drivers to reroute around the area since road closures remain between West 41st Avenue and Collingwood Street.