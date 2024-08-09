Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Potential for new landslide along Chilcotin River, First Nation warns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 9, 2024 5:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Safety concerns on Fraser River from Chilcotin landslide debris'
Safety concerns on Fraser River from Chilcotin landslide debris
Officials warn boaters around the Fraser River to stay off the water as debris from the Chilcotin landslide passes through. Nearly a week after the massive slide, debris is washing up in parts of Metro Vancouver with more still on the way. Paul Johnson has more on the size and scope of the dangers on the Fraser River.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A bridge over British Columbia’s Chilcotin River is closed to traffic until further notice after new cracks were discovered near a massive landslide that had blocked the river for days before a breach sent torrents of water and debris downstream.

The Tsilhqot’in National Government posted notice on social media today, saying the bridge at Farwell Canyon south of Williams Lake is closed due to concerns for public safety.

Click to play video: 'Impacts of Chilcotin dam breach being felt downstream'
Impacts of Chilcotin dam breach being felt downstream

Chief Joe Alphonse, Tsilhqot’in National Government tribal chair, and Nathan Cullen, B.C.’s water, land and resource stewardship minister, said Thursday there were concerns about future slides and unstable banks along the river near the landslide site.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The landslide dammed the Chilcotin River last week before breaking free on Monday, sending raging water, trees and debris downstream into the connecting Fraser River, which flows through the Lower Mainland to Georgia Strait.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Tsilhqot’in National Government says security officials are stationed at the Farwell Canyon Bridge.

The First Nation, B.C. government and Fisheries Department officials say they are trying to assess the slide’s potential impact on migrating salmon, but the area remains too unstable at the moment.

 

More on BC
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices