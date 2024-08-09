Aquarium moss balls infested with invasive mussels found in Seattle

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time in four years, invasive zebra mussels have been found in a popular aquarium accessory in Washington state.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said this week that a wholesale aquarium company in Seattle notified it that a new shipment of moss balls it received might be contaminated.

Marimo moss balls are commonly used to decorate aquariums and water gardens.

The WDFW says it quickly dispatched a monitoring team, and lab testing confirmed that the moss balls were infested with invasive zebra mussels.

It also said the species is prohibited in the state, and that “if established in local waters, it would be capable of causing significant infrastructure and environmental damage.”

“I would like to commend our industry partner for being vigilant and quickly alerting us to this occurrence,” WDFW director Kelly Susewind said.

“We are rapidly working alongside industry, tribal, state, and federal partners to address this incident. Thank you to all the partners that are working together to keep Washington’s waters free from invasive species.”

According to WDWF, the last incident involving moss balls infested with zebra mussels occurred 2021. The incident “rapidly became an internationally scoped response and ultimately led to federal policy changes. The 2021 incident, first starting in Seattle, grew in scope to include 41 states and nine Canadian provinces.”

In April 2021, the B.C. government said conservation officers that year reached out to more than 1,100 pet and aquarium plant stores, aquatic retailers and distributors throughout the province.

“Many retailers and distributors have voluntarily pulled the moss balls from their shelves,” the province said at that time. “The continued cooperation from the industry is commended.”

While it’s easy to dismiss this as a U.S. issue, those moss balls could easily be brought into B.C. from a cross-border shopping trip.

“We are asking anyone who has purchased Marimo moss balls within the last year from any retailer to inspect the moss balls and take steps to decontaminate their aquarium or water garden for invasive zebra mussels,” said Justin Bush, aquatic invasive species policy coordinator.

“Anything that moves can move invasive species; problem plant seeds can hitchhike on your boots, aquatic animals can attach to your boat or equipment, and harmful species can also move by hitchhiking through commerce, as we see in this case.”

The Invasive Species Council of BC says keen eyes will help ensure invasive mussels are kept out of the province.

“Quagga and zebra mussels can clog pipes and mechanical systems,” said ISCBC executive director Gail Wallin.

“The costs of trying to manage them once they’ve established adds up to millions each year.”

Wallin says we all have a role to play in keeping this aquatic invasive species out of B.C.

“Never release plants or animals into the wild, and avoid dumping aquarium or water garden debris into rivers, streams, lakes or storm sewers,” she said.

“If you can no longer care for your pet goldfish or your pet turtle, re-home it. These pets and the contents of your aquarium will devastate the natural places we all love.”

More information on moss ball decontamination procedures and provincial reporting information is available online.