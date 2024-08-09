‘Freedom Convoy’ organizer Pat King in court after alleged bail breach

Send this page to someone via email

“Freedom Convoy” organizer Pat King’s criminal trial ended late last month, but he is in court again Friday after the Crown accused him of breaching his bail conditions.

King has pleaded not guilty to mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, obstructing police and other offences, and a judge is expected to deliver his verdict in October.

King is appearing before the same trial judge on Friday, who will decide whether he should await that verdict in jail or not.

King, who lives in Alberta, flew to Ottawa last week to turn himself in to police after learning of the allegations and he has remained in custody ever since.

King was a prominent figure in the massive Freedom Convoy demonstration that rolled into Ottawa in 2022, which saw protesters entrench themselves on the streets of downtown Ottawa for three weeks.

They were protesting COVID-19 public-health restrictions and vaccine mandates, as well as the Liberal federal government.

— More to come…