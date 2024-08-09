Menu

Crime

Wanted high-risk offender with ties to Guelph has history of violence: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 9, 2024 12:42 pm
1 min read
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
There is a warrant is out for the arrest of a high-risk offender who reportedly has ties to the Royal City, police say.

Guelph police say 35-year-old Medhani Yohans has a history of violence, including two sexual assaults to strangers.

Yohans was serving jail time in Toronto and was released on July 29.

Investigators say he poses a high risk to the community, particularly to women, and there is concern he may commit similar offences in the future.

Yohans is wanted by Guelph police. It’s unclear if he is in Guelph, or will return, and police say they don’t know his whereabouts.

But they do say that Yohans has a history dating back to 2017.

He’s described as five feet nine inches tall with a thin build and has black hair and brown eyes.

Medhani Yohans, 35, is wanted by Guelph police and has ties to the area.
Medhani Yohans, 35, is wanted by Guelph police and has ties to the area. Guelph Police Service
Police advise not to approach Yohans if they do see him.

They instead ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

 

