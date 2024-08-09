Wanted high-risk offender with ties to Guelph has history of violence: police

There is a warrant is out for the arrest of a high-risk offender who reportedly has ties to the Royal City, police say.
Guelph police say 35-year-old Medhani Yohans has a history of violence, including two sexual assaults to strangers.
Yohans was serving jail time in Toronto and was released on July 29.
Investigators say he poses a high risk to the community, particularly to women, and there is concern he may commit similar offences in the future.
Yohans is wanted by Guelph police. It’s unclear if he is in Guelph, or will return, and police say they don’t know his whereabouts.
But they do say that Yohans has a history dating back to 2017.
He’s described as five feet nine inches tall with a thin build and has black hair and brown eyes.
Police advise not to approach Yohans if they do see him.
They instead ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
