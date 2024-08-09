Frozen shredded coconut recalled in Canada over salmonella risk

Send this page to someone via email

A frozen coconut product is being recalled in three Canadian provinces over concerns about salmonella contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued the recall on Thursday for Hải Yen Ocean Swallow brand’s frozen shredded young coconut.

One lot is being pulled from distribution in Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba due to potential salmonella contamination.

Affected products were sold in 400 gram packages with lot code F2-23 11358 and the expiry date of Oct. 1, 2025.

The recall was prompted by tests results, the CFIA said, but no illnesses related to the product have been reported so far.

Canadians are being urged not to consume these products, and either throw them out or return them to where they were bought.

The CFIA said it was conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to other products being recalled.

Food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make people sick, according to the CFIA.

Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of serious infection and sometimes death.

Symptoms of salmonella contamination include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

It could also result in long-term complications, such as severe arthritis.