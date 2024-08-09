Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Weather

Debby in Canada: Heavy rain hits Quebec, Ontario as remnants of tropical storm move in

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 9, 2024 7:53 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal may get rainfall from tropical storm Debby as early as Friday, prompting flooding concerns'
Montreal may get rainfall from tropical storm Debby as early as Friday, prompting flooding concerns
More intense rainfalls and an increase in the number of urban flooding events in recent years are causing more people to worry about how best to protect their homes and properties/ Experts say there are things property owners can do but that municipalities also have a role to play in guiding them. Global’s Phil Carpenter explains.
The remnants of tropical storm Debby made landfall in eastern Canada, where parts of Quebec and Ontario were already drenched by heavy rain early Friday.

Environment Canada issued a swath of warnings for the two provinces with upwards of 100 millimetres of rain expected in some areas.

A low pressure system is passing through Southern Ontario and Quebec with alerts in effect from Cornwall, Ont., through to Quebec City about the risk of flash flooding. Minor landslides are also a possibility in some areas, according to the weather agency.

Environment Canada said “significant amounts” of rain had already fallen by 6:30 a.m. in southern Quebec and its forecasts have been “revised upwards.” By that time, Montreal had already received 31 millimetres of rain — with that potentially rising to as much as 120 millimetres by the end of the day.

In Ontario, Debby’s last gasps could dump as much as 100 millimetres of rain on Ottawa and Kingston. The downpour should taper off by the evening, the agency said.

The wet weather is expected to reach New Brunswick Friday night and bring up to 40 millimetres of rain through Saturday morning.

— with files from The Canadian Press

