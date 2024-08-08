Menu

Politics

B.C. fruit growers cite ‘productive meeting’ with province after co-op collapse

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 8, 2024 9:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC Tree Fruits ceasing operations'
BC Tree Fruits ceasing operations
WATCH: The BC Tree Fruits Cooperative will no longer be accepting fruit as of Friday. The company announced crop losses, weather challenges, and a difficult market forced the Board of Directors to make the decision to shut down. Victoria Femia reports – Jul 26, 2024
The BC Fruit Growers’ Association says it had a “productive meeting” with the provincial government amid the fallout from the closure of the  BC Tree Fruit Cooperative.

The member-owned collective, which helps fruit growers get their product to market, shocked farmers in late July when it abruptly announced it was closing “due to extremely low estimated fruit volumes and difficult market conditions.”

In a statement, the association said it had met with staff from Premier David Eby’s office and Agriculture Minister Pam Alexis on Thursday, where producers laid out the challenges the face in the wake of the cooperative’s closure.

Click to play video: 'Uncertain future for farmers'
Uncertain future for farmers

“We had an open and constructive dialogue, where we were able to share our insights and experiences directly with the government,” the association said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our discussions revolved around the pressing issues that our growers are currently grappling with, and we presented a range of potential solutions that could alleviate these problems.”

The statement called the meeting a “significant step,” but said it was hoping for “immediate assistance and a plan for long-term stability.”

“Without immediate assistance, there will be no tree fruit industry to save,” the association concluded.

Click to play video: 'Frustrated orchardists seeking answers from BC Tree Fruits'
Frustrated orchardists seeking answers from BC Tree Fruits

Opposition parties have been hammering the NDP government over the shutdown in recent days.

BC United has called for a full, independent audit of the cooperative, and suggested its assets be frozen from liquidation at least through the season.

Last week, the provincial government launched an emergency task force to come up with short-term solutions, along with a list of packers and storage facilities that farmers can use to store and preserve fruit before it goes to market.

More on Politics
