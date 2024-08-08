B.C. fruit growers cite ‘productive meeting’ with province after co-op collapse

Send this page to someone via email

The BC Fruit Growers’ Association says it had a “productive meeting” with the provincial government amid the fallout from the closure of the BC Tree Fruit Cooperative.

The member-owned collective, which helps fruit growers get their product to market, shocked farmers in late July when it abruptly announced it was closing “due to extremely low estimated fruit volumes and difficult market conditions.”

In a statement, the association said it had met with staff from Premier David Eby’s office and Agriculture Minister Pam Alexis on Thursday, where producers laid out the challenges the face in the wake of the cooperative’s closure.

1:46 Uncertain future for farmers

“We had an open and constructive dialogue, where we were able to share our insights and experiences directly with the government,” the association said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our discussions revolved around the pressing issues that our growers are currently grappling with, and we presented a range of potential solutions that could alleviate these problems.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The statement called the meeting a “significant step,” but said it was hoping for “immediate assistance and a plan for long-term stability.”

“Without immediate assistance, there will be no tree fruit industry to save,” the association concluded.

1:28 Frustrated orchardists seeking answers from BC Tree Fruits

Opposition parties have been hammering the NDP government over the shutdown in recent days.

BC United has called for a full, independent audit of the cooperative, and suggested its assets be frozen from liquidation at least through the season.

Last week, the provincial government launched an emergency task force to come up with short-term solutions, along with a list of packers and storage facilities that farmers can use to store and preserve fruit before it goes to market.