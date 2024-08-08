B.C. fruit growers cite ‘productive meeting’ with province after co-op collapse

The BC Fruit Growers’ Association says it had a “productive meeting” with the provincial government amid the fallout from the closure of the BC Tree Fruit Cooperative.
The member-owned collective, which helps fruit growers get their product to market, shocked farmers in late July when it abruptly announced it was closing “due to extremely low estimated fruit volumes and difficult market conditions.”
In a statement, the association said it had met with staff from Premier David Eby’s office and Agriculture Minister Pam Alexis on Thursday, where producers laid out the challenges the face in the wake of the cooperative’s closure.
“We had an open and constructive dialogue, where we were able to share our insights and experiences directly with the government,” the association said.
“Our discussions revolved around the pressing issues that our growers are currently grappling with, and we presented a range of potential solutions that could alleviate these problems.”
Get breaking National news
The statement called the meeting a “significant step,” but said it was hoping for “immediate assistance and a plan for long-term stability.”
“Without immediate assistance, there will be no tree fruit industry to save,” the association concluded.
Opposition parties have been hammering the NDP government over the shutdown in recent days.
BC United has called for a full, independent audit of the cooperative, and suggested its assets be frozen from liquidation at least through the season.
Last week, the provincial government launched an emergency task force to come up with short-term solutions, along with a list of packers and storage facilities that farmers can use to store and preserve fruit before it goes to market.
- New renters’ bill of rights should void ‘no pet’ clauses, petition says
- New ‘Randy’ texts lead to 3rd ethics probe into Boissonnault’s business dealings
- Air Canada, TGV train company join group bidding for high-frequency fast rail project
- Canada pulls diplomats’ families out of Israel as fears of a spiral grow
Comments