B.C. wildfires holding steady at about 350 with 40% still out of control

The Okanagan Indian Band in British Columbia’s southern Interior says an out-of-control wildfire that has prompted evacuation orders and alerts has seen recent “slow” growth, but fire behaviour could intensify along with rising temperatures.

A statement from the First Nation outside Vernon on Thursday says BC Wildfire Service personnel were working to maintain guards around the seven-square-kilometre Hullcar Mountain blaze while helicopters douse it with water.

The blaze is one of nine wildfires of note in the province, meaning the fires are either highly visible or pose a threat to public safety and infrastructure.

The total number of active blazes across B.C. continues to hover at just under 350, with about 40 per cent classified as burning out of control.

The latest bulletin from the wildfire service says hot and dry conditions are expected to persist across most of B.C. through the weekend, raising the fire risk.

It says thunderstorms with lightning and minimal rain are also expected to increase the likelihood of new fire starts and intensify activity at existing fires.

The Hullcar Mountain fire prompted evacuation orders earlier this week by the Spallumcheen Township, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Splatsin First Nation, while an evacuation alert has been issued by the Okanagan Indian Band.