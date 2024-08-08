SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

B.C. wildfires holding steady at about 350 with 40% still out of control

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 8, 2024 7:02 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC wildfires: Slocan Lake complex update, evacuation order near Hullcar Mountain'
BC wildfires: Slocan Lake complex update, evacuation order near Hullcar Mountain
The B.C. Wildfire Service has updated the status of wildfires in the Slocan Valley. An evacuation order has been issued for properties surrounding the Hullcar Mountain wildfire near Armstrong. In the Okanagan, the Lower Blue Mountain Wildfire has put several neighbourhoods on evacuation alert and we're getting a new look at the Argenta Creek wildfire burning out of control near the north end of Kootenay Lake.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Okanagan Indian Band in British Columbia’s southern Interior says an out-of-control wildfire that has prompted evacuation orders and alerts has seen recent “slow” growth, but fire behaviour could intensify along with rising temperatures.

A statement from the First Nation outside Vernon on Thursday says BC Wildfire Service personnel were working to maintain guards around the seven-square-kilometre Hullcar Mountain blaze while helicopters douse it with water.

The blaze is one of nine wildfires of note in the province, meaning the fires are either highly visible or pose a threat to public safety and infrastructure.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds of wildfires burning in B.C. over long weekend'
Hundreds of wildfires burning in B.C. over long weekend
Trending Now

The total number of active blazes across B.C. continues to hover at just under 350, with about 40 per cent classified as burning out of control.

Story continues below advertisement

The latest bulletin from the wildfire service says hot and dry conditions are expected to persist across most of B.C. through the weekend, raising the fire risk.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says thunderstorms with lightning and minimal rain are also expected to increase the likelihood of new fire starts and intensify activity at existing fires.

The Hullcar Mountain fire prompted evacuation orders earlier this week by the Spallumcheen Township, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and Splatsin First Nation, while an evacuation alert has been issued by the Okanagan Indian Band.

More on BC
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices