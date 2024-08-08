Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dates set for binding arbitration between Saskatchewan teachers, provincial government

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted August 8, 2024 4:27 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill speaks to the media after questioon period. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill speaks to the media after questioon period. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Dates have officially been set for the binding arbitration proceedings between the Saskatchewan’s Teachers’ Bargaining Committee and the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee.

The arbitration hearing will take place Dec. 16 to 20 in Saskatoon.

According to the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF), during the arbitration hearing, both sides will have the opportunity to submit written positions and make presentations on the two issues: wages and the class complexity-accountability framework.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The panel will weigh the facts and rationale presented and the arbitrator’s decision will be delivered in the form of a legally binding written report, delivered after the process has been completed,” the STF said in a press release.

Trending Now

“Any awards through the arbitration process will become part of the final Provincial Collective Bargaining Agreement.”

The Teachers’ Bargaining Committee and Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee previously named Dawn Harkness and Greg Chatlain, respectively, as their nominees for the panel. Daniel Ish, a former University of Saskatchewan law professor and dean of the College of Law, will serve as arbitrator.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices