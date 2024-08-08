Dates set for binding arbitration between Saskatchewan teachers, provincial government

Send this page to someone via email

Dates have officially been set for the binding arbitration proceedings between the Saskatchewan’s Teachers’ Bargaining Committee and the Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee.

The arbitration hearing will take place Dec. 16 to 20 in Saskatoon.

According to the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF), during the arbitration hearing, both sides will have the opportunity to submit written positions and make presentations on the two issues: wages and the class complexity-accountability framework.

“The panel will weigh the facts and rationale presented and the arbitrator’s decision will be delivered in the form of a legally binding written report, delivered after the process has been completed,” the STF said in a press release.

“Any awards through the arbitration process will become part of the final Provincial Collective Bargaining Agreement.”

The Teachers’ Bargaining Committee and Government-Trustee Bargaining Committee previously named Dawn Harkness and Greg Chatlain, respectively, as their nominees for the panel. Daniel Ish, a former University of Saskatchewan law professor and dean of the College of Law, will serve as arbitrator.