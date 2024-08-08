Menu

Health

Several beaches closed in Vernon due to sewer line break

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 8, 2024 1:44 pm
1 min read
A sign warning swimmers at a Vernon beach of poor water quality. View image in full screen
A sign warning swimmers at a Vernon beach of poor water quality. Global News
For a second time this summer, several beaches in Vernon are closed because of water quality concerns stemming from a broken sewer line.

The City of Vernon says the affected beaches are along the southeast arm of Okanagan Lake, from Kin Beach to Paddlewheel Park.

According to the city, the break is in the Okanagan Landing area and crews are repairing it.

“The spill has been isolated within the storm management system,” the city said. “However, the location of the break is adjacent to water bodies and waterways, with the potential to enter them.”

It added that “out of caution, swimming at certain beaches will not be recommended due to potential exposure to high bacterial counts.”

The beaches surrounding the break will remain closed until testing confirms that the water quality is acceptable.

Signs warning that swimming is not recommended have also been posted.

“The water quality for the beaches will continue to be monitored and the public will be advised when it is safe to resume swimming in the area,” said the city.

In early July, the same area, also in Okanagan Landing, was temporarily closed because of a sewer line break.

