‘I’m heartbroken’: Wood carver hopes to get tools back after long weekend theft

A local woodworker is hoping to get his livelihood back after his northeast Calgary workshop was broken into over the long weekend.
Adam Baker, who goes by The Chainsaw Ginger on social media, carves animal artwork out of logs of wood with a chainsaw to help pay the bills.
He calls the new-found hobby “therapeutic” as it helps him with with his mental health and depression.
According to Baker, the theft occurred sometime on Sunday evening when someone kicked in the door on his garage, taking two chainsaws as well as several other tools needed to complete his pieces of art.
“They knew what they were looking for, they didn’t root through anything. They grabbed the saw, the expensive tools, and gone,” Baker says.
Baker estimates the total cost to replace the tools is upwards of $4,000.
He has reported the theft to the Calgary Police.
