WestJet says 10% of fleet grounded after Calgary hit by massive hailstorm

WestJet says 16 of its planes have been grounded after a massive hailstorm hit Calgary earlier this week.

The Calgary-based airline says those aircraft — 10 per cent of its fleet — need substantial repairs and inspections before they can fly again.

The carrier also says 84 of its flights were cancelled Wednesday, with 106 cancelled Tuesday and 58 on Monday.

The Calgary International Airport was pummeled by hail on Monday evening, forcing parts of its domestic terminal to close for repairs for an undetermined time.

A video taken by one traveller shows water pouring from the ceiling by a boarding gate, with chunks of what appear to be tile crashing to the ground.

A spokeswoman for Air Canada says its Calgary operations have returned to normal and it was able to schedule its largest planes to transport stranded passengers.