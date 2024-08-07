Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

U.S. strategic intelligence firm hires Canada’s former spy chief

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2024 3:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Foreign election interference: CSIS director says he warned about threat multiple times'
Foreign election interference: CSIS director says he warned about threat multiple times
The head of Canada's spy agency, Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), appeared for a second time at the inquiry into foreign interference. David Vigneault was not initially scheduled as the last witness, who was supposed to be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. But the "top spy" was called back after the Prime Minister's closest advisers said CSIS did not relay key information related to Chinese interference in the last two federal elections. Touria Izri reports. – Apr 12, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The outgoing head of Canada’s spy agency is joining an American strategic intelligence firm that is waging war against intellectual property theft.

Strider Technologies says in a press release that David Vigneault is the new managing director of its global intelligence unit.

Vigneault said last month he was stepping down as director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service after seven years in the job.

Click to play video: '‘Canadians need to listen,’ Trudeau says after CSIS warning on TikTok data concerns'
‘Canadians need to listen,’ Trudeau says after CSIS warning on TikTok data concerns

He said he was proud of the work he did to bring CSIS “out of the shadows” and raise awareness about its efforts to guard against foreign interference.

Story continues below advertisement

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc named career intelligence official Vanessa Lloyd as the interim director of CSIS effective July 20.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Lloyd is expected to serve in the role for six months or until a new permanent director is appointed.

Click to play video: 'CSIS director asked how many times he briefed Trudeau on election interference'
CSIS director asked how many times he briefed Trudeau on election interference
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices