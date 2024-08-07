Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia judge to decide fate of Atlantic Canada’s largest newspaper chain

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2024 2:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Experts concerned about Postmedia newspaper purchase'
Business Matters: Experts concerned about Postmedia newspaper purchase
Experts are voicing concerns about Postmedia's pending purchase of Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper chain, saying it's almost certain to result in job cuts and a reduction in local content. This comes after Postmedia announced plans to buy a number of businesses belonging to SaltWire Network and The Halifax Herald. Amandalina Letterio has this story and more in Business Matters for July 30, 2024 – Jul 30, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Nova Scotia judge is expected to decide Thursday whether to approve Postmedia’s $1-million bid to acquire Atlantic Canada’s largest newspaper chain.

The court hearing in Halifax follows intense negotiations between the Toronto-based company and a union representing some workers at SaltWire Network Inc. and The Halifax Herald Ltd., the two insolvent media companies behind newspapers and online publications in Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Postmedia has said the deal will fail unless the companies wind up their pension plans, and it is demanding that unionized editorial staff in Halifax and Cape Breton agree to change their collective agreements in ways that are “satisfactory” to Postmedia.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

As well, Postmedia wants unionized staff running the Halifax Chronicle Herald’s presses to give up their successor rights under the Nova Scotia Trade Union Act, which means those positions would no longer be unionized once the deal closes.

Story continues below advertisement

The proposed closing date is Aug. 24, but court approval must come first.

Trending Now

Liam McHugh-Russell, a law professor at Dalhousie University in Halifax, says those demands may sound like ultimatums, but they actually represent a starting point for negotiations.

As of last week, SaltWire and The Herald had 363 employees, 800 independent contractors and about 100 of its employees are unionized.

Postmedia Network Inc. owns the National Post, Vancouver Sun, Calgary Herald, Ottawa Citizen and dozens of other publications across the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2024

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices