Travelling to the U.K. amid unrest? Canada urges caution in advisory

Send this page to someone via email

Canadians travelling to the United Kingdom amid violent demonstrations and unrest should “exercise a high degree of caution,” the federal government said in updated travel advice.

“Since July 30, 2024, there are ongoing demonstrations and violent clashes between protesters and police,” the Canadian government’s advisory, updated in the early hours of Wednesday, said.

The government is cautioning Canadians to avoid areas where demonstrations, protests and large gatherings are taking place. Canadians are also being asked to expect an increased security force presence in areas where demonstrations are taking place.

“Past violent clashes between protestors and security forces have resulted in assaults, riots, looting and vandalism. Protests can deteriorate quickly. They can also lead to disruptions to traffic and public transportation,” the advisory said.

The notice says Canadians should monitor local media for information on ongoing demonstrations.

Story continues below advertisement

British police are gearing up for another night of violence amid concerns that far-right groups plan to target as many as 30 locations around the United Kingdom on Wednesday following a week of rioting and disorder.

2:01 U.K. stabbings: Southport mosque runs prayers as normal after violent clashes

Authorities are mobilizing about 6,000 specially trained officers this week to respond to disorder throughout the U.K., and London’s Metropolitan Police Service said it would do “everything in our power” to protect the capital.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We know about the events planned by hateful and divisive groups across the capital,” Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine of the Met said late Tuesday. “They’ve made their intention to cause disruption and division very clear.… We will not tolerate this on our streets.”

Cities and towns across the U.K. have been wracked by violence for the past week as angry mobs egged on by far-right extremists have clashed with police and counterdemonstrators sparked by the spread of misinformation about the identity of the suspect in a stabbing rampage that killed three young girls in the seaside community of Southport.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect was falsely identified as an immigrant and a Muslim.

Rioters spouting anti-immigrant slogans have attacked mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers, with reports emerging of violent counterattacks in some communities.

Internet chat groups have shared a list of law firms specializing in immigration and advice agencies as possible targets for gatherings Wednesday. The messages have invited people to “mask up” if attending.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer held a second consecutive meeting of the government’s COBRA emergency response committee on Tuesday to co-ordinate the response to the crisis, which he has described as “far-right thuggery.”

Police have already made more than 400 arrests around the country, and the government has pledged to prosecute and jail those responsible for the disorder.

— with files from The Associated Press.