Health

Ottawa to give an update on the Canadian Dental Care Plan

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 7, 2024 7:40 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ottawa expands federal dental care program'
Ottawa expands federal dental care program
WATCH: Ottawa expands federal dental care program – Jun 27, 2024
Health Minister Mark Holland is expected to provide an update on the federal government’s dental-care program on Wednesday.

The government began accepting claims for dental services for seniors enrolled in the program in May, and has since expanded eligibility to qualifying children and people with a disability tax credit.

But while patients have been quick to enroll, getting dentists on board to provide the care has been more challenging.

Click to play video: '‘Not a free program’: Health Minister clarifies federal government’s dental care plan'
‘Not a free program’: Health Minister clarifies federal government’s dental care plan
Dental associations have been expressing concerns about the design and administration of the program for months.

As of last month, just under 50 per cent of dental professionals in Canada had signed up.

That’s when Holland announced providers would no longer need to register with the program, and would be able to instead participate on a claim-by-claim basis.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

