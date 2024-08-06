Police detonate explosive device found on University of Toronto Scarborough campus

Send this page to someone via email

A suspicious package discovered on the campus of a Toronto university — and confirmed to be an explosive — has been detonated by a specialist police team after a building was evacuated.

Toronto police said they were called to the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday when a package was discovered.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The university evacuated a building on the campus, located around Ellesmere Road and Morningside Avenue, and told Global News it was “taking appropriate action.”

Police quickly attended the scene, closing a section of Military Trail, which runs past the university campus.

Around 6:30 p.m., police said expert officers had decided to “detonate the explosive device” and were checking for “further devices” that could be on the campus.

A spokesperson told Global News the device was confirmed to be explosive.

Story continues below advertisement

An update was scheduled by Toronto police to take place at 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening.