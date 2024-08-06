Police detonate explosive device found on University of Toronto Scarborough campus

A suspicious package discovered on the campus of a Toronto university — and confirmed to be an explosive — has been detonated by a specialist police team after a building was evacuated.
Toronto police said they were called to the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday when a package was discovered.
The university evacuated a building on the campus, located around Ellesmere Road and Morningside Avenue, and told Global News it was “taking appropriate action.”
Police quickly attended the scene, closing a section of Military Trail, which runs past the university campus.
Around 6:30 p.m., police said expert officers had decided to “detonate the explosive device” and were checking for “further devices” that could be on the campus.
A spokesperson told Global News the device was confirmed to be explosive.
An update was scheduled by Toronto police to take place at 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening.
