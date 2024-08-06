Menu

Crime

Police detonate explosive device found on University of Toronto Scarborough campus

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 6, 2024 7:15 pm
1 min read
Police on the scene of the University of Toronto Scarborough campus, where an explosive device was found. View image in full screen
Police on the scene of the University of Toronto Scarborough campus, where an explosive device was found. Global News
A suspicious package discovered on the campus of a Toronto university — and confirmed to be an explosive — has been detonated by a specialist police team after a building was evacuated.

Toronto police said they were called to the University of Toronto’s Scarborough campus just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday when a package was discovered.

The university evacuated a building on the campus, located around Ellesmere Road and Morningside Avenue, and told Global News it was “taking appropriate action.”

Police quickly attended the scene, closing a section of Military Trail, which runs past the university campus.

Around 6:30 p.m., police said expert officers had decided to “detonate the explosive device” and were checking for “further devices” that could be on the campus.

A spokesperson told Global News the device was confirmed to be explosive.

An update was scheduled by Toronto police to take place at 8 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

