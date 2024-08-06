BUMP Festival transforms Calgary with stunning murals

Calgary’s inner city is getting a colourful makeover, thanks to the Beltline Urban Murals Project (BUMP) Festival. This annual event brings together artists from around the world to create vibrant murals that transform the city’s urban spaces.
Kat Simmers, a returning local artist, says the festival has brought depth to the city. This year, she will be a mentor at BUMP’s first-ever Urban Art Conference from Thursday to Friday.
BUMP Festival creative manager Priya Ramesh highlighted the event’s mission.
“The idea is, how can we transform this city? How can we activate urban spaces?” she explained.
These murals are more than just large-scale artworks; they represent the artists’ personal journeys.
“I love to tell stories through the art that I’m creating,” Simmers said.
Another artist, Michelle Ku, who is part of the duo Earbugz, echoed that sentiment: “It’s a way for me to tell stories, have fun and express myself, connecting with people I wouldn’t otherwise meet.”
This year’s BUMP Festival includes the new conference and several outdoor parties from Aug. 8 to 17.
With 19 new murals blooming across the city this week, joining more than 270 existing festival art installations, Calgary is embracing what Simmers calls “a renaissance of murals.”
“The idea is Calgary can become one of the great art cities in 10 years,” Ramesh added.
To find mural locations and learn more about free tours and BUMP’s events, head to the festival’s website.
