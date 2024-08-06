Man sustains life-threatening injuries in accident at Kananaskis golf course

Send this page to someone via email

An incident in Kananaskis over the long weekend has sent a man in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

STARS Air Ambulance said man in his 50s was injured in an accident with a golf cart in Kananaskis Village on Saturday.

He was airlifted to Foothills Hospital in Calgary.

EMS said the victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

In a statement to Global News, Kananaskis Country Golf Course said one of their on-course ambassadors suffered a medical emergency on the course and was airlifted to Calgary.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their family,” said general manager Darren Robinson.