Fire

Fire spotted in West Bench area of Penticton

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 6, 2024 4:47 pm
1 min read
'We're aware of a fire on West Bench in the Sage Mesa area,' a representative from the City of Penticton said in a statement on social media. View image in full screen
'We're aware of a fire on West Bench in the Sage Mesa area,' a representative from the City of Penticton said in a statement on social media. PENTICTON FACEBOOK
Penticton, B.C., residents are watching thick plumes of smoke rise from a multi-structure fire recently in the West Bench area of the city.

“We’re aware of a fire on West Bench in the Sage Mesa area,” a representative from the City of Penticton said in a statement on social media.

“We are asking people to avoid the area as crews are responding. Further updates will be published as required.”

Penticton Indian Band fire department, Penticton Fire Department and three helicopters are on site working to douse the blaze.

BC Wildfire said the fire is developing and it currently has no updates.

