Crime

Ontario substitute teacher charged with assault involving two students

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2024 3:17 pm
1 min read
A substitute teacher has been arrested and charged in connection to an assault at a school in Bradford.
A substitute teacher has been arrested and charged in connection to an assault at a school in Bradford. A service patch is seen on the arm of a senior South Simcoe police officer at a funeral service in Barrie, Ont., Thursday, Oct. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Drost
A substitute teacher has been arrested and charged in connection to an assault at a school in Bradford.

South Simcoe police say officers opened an investigation at a school in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury in April.

They say officers officials finalized details in July.

Police arrested and charged a 37-year-old man from Brechin, Ont., with two counts of assault involving two students.

The substitute teacher was released on an undertaking.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

