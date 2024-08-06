Ontario substitute teacher charged with assault involving two students

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A substitute teacher has been arrested and charged in connection to an assault at a school in Bradford.

South Simcoe police say officers opened an investigation at a school in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury in April.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say officers officials finalized details in July.

Police arrested and charged a 37-year-old man from Brechin, Ont., with two counts of assault involving two students.

The substitute teacher was released on an undertaking.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.