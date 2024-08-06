Satellite imagery shows B.C. landslide before and after dam formed

Send this page to someone via email

Satellite imagery of B.C.’s landslide, shared by the Canadian Space Agency on Instagram, shows the Chilcotin River before the slide and after.

In the first image, taken by the Sentinel-2 satellite mission on July 21, the river can be seen in turquoise blue, flowing unobstructed through B.C.’s Central Interior.

Hours after the landslide on July 31, the Sentinel-2 satellite captured another image, showing the beige-brown scar of the landslide and the dam it created.

The turquoise-blue water can be seen accumulating behind the dam.

“Satellite images like these ones help the authorities making tough decisions to protect communities further downstream,” the Space Agency said in the post.

“Flood warnings, flood watches, and evacuation orders have been issued to keep people safe.

“Stay safe people of BC, our hearts are with you. 🤍”

Connie Chapman with the province’s water management branch says the pulse of water after the dam breached Monday morning will make its way toward the Fraser River, and modelling shows it will reach the community of Hope sometime Tuesday.

She said once the water enters the Fraser River, it will have more room to spread out and officials will be monitoring how and where debris from the water pulse ends up.

— with files from The Canadian Press