Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man faces serious charges after carjacking, assaults, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 6, 2024 3:12 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Winnipeg man is in custody facing a laundry list of charges after a series of incidents that began early Saturday afternoon and continued into Sunday morning.

Police said the first incident took place around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at a Nairn Avenue business, where a suspect, brandishing a lighter, threatened a cashier and demanded money, before fleeing the scene empty-handed.

Only 15 minutes later, police said, the same man pulled an older woman out of a nearby vehicle, threw her to the ground, and threatened to stab her before taking off in her vehicle.

Police said the victim had serious injuries as a result.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Around 5:45 the following morning, police said the suspect confronted a woman at a Regent Avenue West building, and in a similar scenario to the previous incident, threw her to the ground and tried to steal her vehicle, which he was unable to start. He then stole the victim’s purse and fled the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Less than two hours later, police said he confronted a woman at another Regent Avenue West business and lured her outside, at which point he punched her several times in the upper body, threatened to kill her and stole her car.

Trending Now

Police tracked the vehicle down to Selkirk Avenue and arrested a 40-year-old man shortly afterward.

He faces four counts of robbery, aggravated assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and possessing property obtained by crime.

Click to play video: 'Police seek info regarding brazen Winnipeg carjacking attempt with family inside'
Police seek info regarding brazen Winnipeg carjacking attempt with family inside
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices