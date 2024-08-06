Winnipeg man faces serious charges after carjacking, assaults, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is in custody facing a laundry list of charges after a series of incidents that began early Saturday afternoon and continued into Sunday morning.

Police said the first incident took place around 12:30 p.m. Saturday at a Nairn Avenue business, where a suspect, brandishing a lighter, threatened a cashier and demanded money, before fleeing the scene empty-handed.

Only 15 minutes later, police said, the same man pulled an older woman out of a nearby vehicle, threw her to the ground, and threatened to stab her before taking off in her vehicle.

Police said the victim had serious injuries as a result.

Around 5:45 the following morning, police said the suspect confronted a woman at a Regent Avenue West building, and in a similar scenario to the previous incident, threw her to the ground and tried to steal her vehicle, which he was unable to start. He then stole the victim’s purse and fled the area.

Less than two hours later, police said he confronted a woman at another Regent Avenue West business and lured her outside, at which point he punched her several times in the upper body, threatened to kill her and stole her car.

Police tracked the vehicle down to Selkirk Avenue and arrested a 40-year-old man shortly afterward.

He faces four counts of robbery, aggravated assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and possessing property obtained by crime.