Politics

Pickleball players say mayor had conflict in shutting down popular B.C. court

By Simon Little & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted August 6, 2024 9:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'North Saanich pickleball players reveal FOI findings in court closure controversy'
North Saanich pickleball players reveal FOI findings in court closure controversy
North Saanich pickleball players claim the district's mayor may not have been up front about the closure of the community's popular pickleball court. The Saanich Peninsula Pickleball Associations says information found through FOI reports, revealed a slightly different story. Kylie Stanton reports.
North Saanich pickleball players claim the city’s mayor may have a conflict in the municipality’s move to shutter a popular playing facility.

The municipality shuttered the courts in May, citing complaints from neighbours, the cost of sound mitigation and conflict with players.

But the North Saanich Pickleball Association says freedom of information (FOI) requests it filed refute those claims.

Click to play video: 'Plug pulled on North Saanich pickleball courts'
Plug pulled on North Saanich pickleball courts

“The FOI showed there was no bullying or harassment towards staff, mayor or council or the neighbours, there was actually reverse bullying or harassment from some of the neighbours,” association president Brad Watson said.

He said the FOIs also showed that no sound measurements were taken, but that in early 2023 neighbours were demanding the courts be closed.

“We found the mayor had made promises to some neighbours that he would close down the courts in 2024,” he said.

North Saanich Mayor Peter Jones did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

The association says it wants to work with the city to come up with a solution, and has volunteered to use quieter paddles and to chip in to help cover the cost of sound mitigation barriers.

Click to play video: 'North Saanich hires security to monitor pickleball courts'
North Saanich hires security to monitor pickleball courts

The city claims that could cost up to $90,000, while the association said it got a quote for work as low as $35,000.

In the meantime, a group of players and residents who oppose the court’s closure are going to court.

Story continues below advertisement

They have filed a petition for judicial review of the mayor’s motion to shutter the facility, claiming the municipality failed to follow its own procedural bylaw.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

