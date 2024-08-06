‘Save me, save me’: Witness recounts coming to aid of man set on fire in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

As Surrey RCMP continue their hunt for the suspect in a disturbing attack on a local business owner Friday, a witness is sharing his account of what happened.

Zeeshan Wahla, a mechanical engineer and the BC Conservative candidate for Surrey City Centre, was inside SNS Currency Exchange in Whalley when Rahat Rao was doused in accelerant and set on fire.

“I tried my level best to save his life,” Wahla told Global News in an interview Tuesday.

2:07 Surrey burn victim recovering in hospital

Wahla said he was campaigning in the area near Surrey Central Station on August 2, and waiting to meet with Rao when he saw the business owner enter a back room with a man who appeared to be a client.

Story continues below advertisement

Rao, Wahla said, had told him he had to take care of a client before their meeting.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“After 30 to 40 seconds, I saw Rahat coming out on fire,” Wahla said.

Wahla said he ran after Rao, grabbing a large blanket from a homeless man who happened to be outside the business.

“I saw Rahat, he was out on the street screaming,” recalled Wahla. “I got the blanket and he was talking to me as well, ‘Save me, save me,’ and I said don’t worry, I’m trying my level best try to put the fire out.”

Together with a female bystander, Wahla said they tried to put the flames out.

“He (Rao) was ripping the clothes off and it was a very terrible situation,” said Wahla.

Wahla said he stayed with Rao until police and first responders arrived to give him oxygen before transporting him to hospital.

Family friends have told Global News that Rao, one of two directors with Canadian Muslim Advocacy International and a member of the local Canadian-Pakistani community, remains in intensive care as he recovers from third-degree burns to over half of his body.

1:42 Suspect at large in horrific Surrey attack

Surrey RCMP said they are conducting a full and thorough investigation to determine why Rao was attacked and who is responsible.

Story continues below advertisement

“At this time, we’re still investigating and gathering all the evidence as to why this incident occurred and what the motive was behind this incident,” Const. Parmbir Kahlon told Global News Tuesday.

Apprehending the suspect, who remains at large, is among the detachment’s top priorities.

Investigators are looking for a man between the ages of 25 and 30 with a moustache who was wearing black pants, a grey hoodie with black arms and a green baseball cap with ‘Cariboo’ written on it.

Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911 and not to approach him.

Wahla said he’s traumatized but glad he’s entering politics because he wants to help make a difference in the future.

“I feel really bad and I felt like you know, what, this is not the same Canada I came to like 20 years ago.”