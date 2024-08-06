Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Massive 2023 Halifax wildfire was beyond the fire department’s capabilities: report

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2024 2:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lessons learned from Halifax-area wildfire 1 year later'
Lessons learned from Halifax-area wildfire 1 year later
People in suburban Halifax are reflecting on a long and difficult road to recovery one year after a wildfire devastated their community and left them with nothing. Heidi Petracek reports on the lessons learned from the disaster, and the improvements residents are still hoping to see – May 28, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new report says Halifax’s fire department was not ready to battle a major wildfire in 2023 that erupted in a city suburb.

The fire that started on May 28, 2023, in Upper Tantallon spread quickly, with 22 structures engulfed in flames within an hour and about 128 on fire within four hours.

The blaze forced the evacuation of 16,400 people, and by the time the fire was under control six days later, 200 structures were destroyed — including 151 homes.

The incident report has identified 13 areas for improvement with accompanying recommendations, and says the flow of information between front-line firefighters and the division chief must be improved.

Click to play video: 'HRM working on enhancing emergency management program'
HRM working on enhancing emergency management program
Trending Now

It says there was a lack of clarity regarding the expected response from firefighters to the Upper Tantallon blaze, and that Halifax fire officials should make a plan for how nearby fire departments can assist with fighting major wildfires in the future.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite the scale of the fire, which consumed more than 900 hectares, there was no significant injury and no deaths, a result the report says highlights the strength of the firefighting response.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2024. 

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices