Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

Police investigate fatal Oliver head-on crash

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 6, 2024 3:24 pm
1 min read
police lights View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Global News
A fatal crash on Highway 97 north of Road 21 in Oliver, B.C., is the subject of a police investigation.

A white 1992 Ford Explorer was travelling north on Highway 97 on July 31 at 7:58 a.m. when police said it crossed the centre line and struck a southbound vehicle head-on.

The occupant of the southbound vehicle died.

Police want to speak with any witnesses to the collision and anyone who stopped to help.

First responder safety highlighted in introduced bill
Police are looking for anyone who saw or anyone with dashcam or surveillance video that may have captured the Ford Explorer’s driving before the collision.

Police are also looking for any local residents who have house cameras that provide a view of the area along Highway 97 where the collision occurred.

Contact the primary investigator, Const. Rodrigues, or Cpl. Wilton from BC Highway Patrol Keremeos at 250-499-2250 and quote file number 2024-2847.

 

