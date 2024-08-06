Police investigate fatal Oliver head-on crash

A fatal crash on Highway 97 north of Road 21 in Oliver, B.C., is the subject of a police investigation.
A white 1992 Ford Explorer was travelling north on Highway 97 on July 31 at 7:58 a.m. when police said it crossed the centre line and struck a southbound vehicle head-on.
The occupant of the southbound vehicle died.
Police want to speak with any witnesses to the collision and anyone who stopped to help.
Police are looking for anyone who saw or anyone with dashcam or surveillance video that may have captured the Ford Explorer’s driving before the collision.
Police are also looking for any local residents who have house cameras that provide a view of the area along Highway 97 where the collision occurred.
Get breaking National news
Contact the primary investigator, Const. Rodrigues, or Cpl. Wilton from BC Highway Patrol Keremeos at 250-499-2250 and quote file number 2024-2847.
- ‘Not at all time to panic’: What Canadians should know amid market volatility
- Looming rail strike has Canadian shippers bracing for worst: ‘Nothing moves’
- Another baby cereal is being recalled in Canada over Cronobacter fears
- Federal cabinet minister Pablo Rodriguez fielding ‘many requests’ to lead Quebec Liberals
Comments