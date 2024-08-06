Police investigate fatal Oliver head-on crash

Send this page to someone via email

A fatal crash on Highway 97 north of Road 21 in Oliver, B.C., is the subject of a police investigation.

A white 1992 Ford Explorer was travelling north on Highway 97 on July 31 at 7:58 a.m. when police said it crossed the centre line and struck a southbound vehicle head-on.

The occupant of the southbound vehicle died.

Police want to speak with any witnesses to the collision and anyone who stopped to help.

2:16 First responder safety highlighted in introduced bill

Police are looking for anyone who saw or anyone with dashcam or surveillance video that may have captured the Ford Explorer’s driving before the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are also looking for any local residents who have house cameras that provide a view of the area along Highway 97 where the collision occurred.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Contact the primary investigator, Const. Rodrigues, or Cpl. Wilton from BC Highway Patrol Keremeos at 250-499-2250 and quote file number 2024-2847.