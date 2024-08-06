Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

18-month-old child found in front seat of speeding car in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2024 1:43 pm
1 min read
An 18-month-old child was found sitting on a passenger's lap in the front seat when police stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 417 in Ottawa over the long weekend.An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
An 18-month-old child was found sitting on a passenger's lap in the front seat when police stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 417 in Ottawa over the long weekend.An Ontario Provincial Police logo is shown during a press conference in Barrie, Ont., on April 3, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An 18-month-old child was found sitting on a passenger’s lap in the front seat when police stopped a vehicle for speeding on Highway 417 in Ottawa over the long weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police say an officer stopped a vehicle travelling 137 km/h on Highway 417.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They say the vehicle that seats five people had seven occupants, four of which were children.

Police say an 18-month-old child was seated on the front passenger’s lap and two children, ages six and eight, were sharing a seatbelt in the back.

Trending Now

The driver is facing $997 in fines.

Police say taxis are the only vehicles exempted from child seat requirements.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices