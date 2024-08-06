Mackenzie Trottier’s body found in Saskatoon landfill

Send this page to someone via email

After a 93-day search, Mackenzie Trottier’s body was found in the Saskatoon landfill.

Her body was found on Aug. 1, according to Saskatoon police.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Saskatoon police said there were 44 people involved with the search and that one suspect was determined.

However, SPS said the suspect had died in an unrelated case.

Trottier’s death is still undetermined.

Trottier was last seen on Dec. 21, 2020, leaving her home in the 300 block of Trent Crescent.