Crime

Mackenzie Trottier’s body found in Saskatoon landfill

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted August 6, 2024 1:19 pm
1 min read
Photos of the police search efforts at Saskatoon's landfill. View image in full screen
Photos of the police search efforts at Saskatoon's landfill. Saskatoon Police Service
After a 93-day search, Mackenzie Trottier’s body was found in the Saskatoon landfill.

Her body was found on Aug. 1, according to Saskatoon police.

Saskatoon police said there were 44 people involved with the search and that one suspect was determined.

However, SPS said the suspect had died in an unrelated case.

Trottier’s death is still undetermined.

Trottier was last seen on Dec. 21, 2020, leaving her home in the 300 block of Trent Crescent.

