2 children missing in Montreal have been found safe in the US: police

Montreal police say two children who were reported missing Monday night have been found safe in the United States.

Police issued an Amber Alert just before midnight for a six-year-old boy and his four-year-old sister who they alleged were taken by their mother.

Police said the woman fled on foot or public transport with her two children at 4:35 p.m.

About 40 minutes after issuing the Amber Alert, police confirmed in a post on the social media platform X that the boy and girl had been located in the United States.

Police say only that the children are safe and sound, and have provided no further information about the incident.