Amber Alert cancelled for teenage girl in Ontario

Police in Kitchener, Ont., have now cancelled an Amber Alert for a missing girl

Waterloo Regional Police requested an Amber Alert for the girl around 7:15 p.m. Monday but cancelled it shortly after.

Police said the missing girl had been found safe less than an hour after the alert was issued.