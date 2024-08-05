Menu

Crime

Amber Alert cancelled for teenage girl in Ontario

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 5, 2024 7:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Chilliwack mother calls for national missing adult alert system'
Chilliwack mother calls for national missing adult alert system
Could an Amber alert for adults save lives? As Travis Prasad reports, a Chilliwack mother is calling for an expansion of the public alert system, after the desperate search for her missing daughter ended in tragedy – Jan 8, 2023
Police in Kitchener, Ont., have now cancelled an Amber Alert for a missing girl

Waterloo Regional Police requested an Amber Alert for the girl around 7:15 p.m. Monday but cancelled it shortly after.

Police said the missing girl had been found safe less than an hour after the alert was issued.

