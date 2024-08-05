Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shots fired at Surrey business but motive remains unclear

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 5, 2024 9:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Shooting in Surrey has local business owners concerned'
Shooting in Surrey has local business owners concerned
Bullets were fired into a Surrey business overnight. While no one was injured, nearby business owners say they are worried at yet another shooting and they are thankful no one was hurt. Rumina Daya reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Surrey business owner woke up to news on Monday that someone had fired bullets into their shop.

RCMP said officers were called at approximately 11 p.m. on Aug. 4 to reports of shots fired at a business on 72nd Avenue.

Crime scene tape was up at Sukh Hair and Beauty Salon on Monday with dozens of officers canvassing the area. Four large bullet holes could be seen in the glass.

RCMP confirmed no one was injured in the shooting and the business was unoccupied.

Surveillance video obtained by Global News shows two people walking on the sidewalk outside the salon. They stop, one person fires a gun and then both people run away.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The motive for the incident is currently unknown.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Police investigate shooting in Surrey Home Depot parking lot'
Police investigate shooting in Surrey Home Depot parking lot

Kuljit Sandhu owns Dhesi Meat Shop next door to the salon.

Trending Now

He told Global News that the shooting is very concerning.

“Surrey is getting really bad these days,” he said. “Every other day, there’s gunshots.”

Sandhu said he is scared about why the shooting happened and who was the intended target.

Sahib Walia lives in a nearby apartment. He said he didn’t hear the shooting, but seeing the aftermath made him fear for his safety and for the neighbourhood.

“That should not be happening,” he said. “What if someone was in there or on the sidewalk?”

Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, and quote file number 2024-114887.

Story continues below advertisement

-with files from Global News’ Rumina Daya

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices