Shots fired at Surrey business but motive remains unclear

A Surrey business owner woke up to news on Monday that someone had fired bullets into their shop.
RCMP said officers were called at approximately 11 p.m. on Aug. 4 to reports of shots fired at a business on 72nd Avenue.
Crime scene tape was up at Sukh Hair and Beauty Salon on Monday with dozens of officers canvassing the area. Four large bullet holes could be seen in the glass.
RCMP confirmed no one was injured in the shooting and the business was unoccupied.
Surveillance video obtained by Global News shows two people walking on the sidewalk outside the salon. They stop, one person fires a gun and then both people run away.
The motive for the incident is currently unknown.
Kuljit Sandhu owns Dhesi Meat Shop next door to the salon.
He told Global News that the shooting is very concerning.
“Surrey is getting really bad these days,” he said. “Every other day, there’s gunshots.”
Sandhu said he is scared about why the shooting happened and who was the intended target.
Sahib Walia lives in a nearby apartment. He said he didn’t hear the shooting, but seeing the aftermath made him fear for his safety and for the neighbourhood.
“That should not be happening,” he said. “What if someone was in there or on the sidewalk?”
Anyone with more information, including dash cam footage, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, and quote file number 2024-114887.
-with files from Global News’ Rumina Daya
