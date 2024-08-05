Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

B.C. government to provide live update on landslide as water starts moving

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 5, 2024 4:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
WATCH: A live update from the provincial government on the Chilcotin River landslide.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The B.C. government is set to provide an update on Monday afternoon on the Chilcotin River landslide.

Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, and Nathan Cullen, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship, will be joined by government technical staff to provide an update at 2 p.m.

That will be broadcast live on BC1 and in the post above.

Videos taken on Monday morning at the site of the dam show water flowing over the top of the site.

A BC Emergency alert has been issued to cellphones, radio and television to advise people in the area on or along the riverbanks of the Chilcotin River from Hanceville to the Fraser River, and the Fraser River from the Chilcotin River to the Gang Ranch Road bridge, to evacuate immediately due to flooding and debris flow.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Videos from the Chilcotin River landslide site show water moving over the top'
Videos from the Chilcotin River landslide site show water moving over the top

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Videos from the Chilcotin River landslide site show water moving over the top'
Videos from the Chilcotin River landslide site show water moving over the top
Story continues below advertisement

B.C. officials had issued an evacuation order Sunday night for an area just north of where the Chilcotin River meets the Fraser River because of the danger of flooding caused by the landslide.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a news release late Sunday, officials with the Cariboo Regional District told residents to leave “immediately” and said people who chose to stay did so at their own risk. The evacuation order covered 3.5 square kilometres.

The massive landslide last week at Farwell Canyon located about 22 kilometres south of Williams Lake dammed the Chilcotin River and created a lake about 11 kilometres long behind the slide.

The Tsilhqot’in First Nation said that as of Sunday morning, the slide was holding back 61 million cubic meters of water, equalling “24,400 Olympic swimming pools.”

-with files from The Canadian Press

More on Science and Tech
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices