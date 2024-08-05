38-year-old man from Toronto drowns while swimming in northeastern Ontario lake

See more sharing options

The Temiskaming detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police says a 38-year-old Toronto man drowned Sunday in Twin Lakes in northeastern Ontario.

They say emergency services responded to a call in Hudson Township shortly after 2 p.m.

Police say the man was recovered from the water and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

They say their investigation determined that the man drowned while swimming, failing to resurface.

OPP say the deceased man was found by a local resident.

The investigation into the death is ongoing, directed by the Ontario coroner’s office.