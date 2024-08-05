Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

38-year-old man from Toronto drowns while swimming in northeastern Ontario lake

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2024 3:44 pm
1 min read
A 38-year-old man from Toronto drowned while swimming in northeastern Ontario. An OPP logo is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. View image in full screen
A 38-year-old man from Toronto drowned while swimming in northeastern Ontario. An OPP logo is shown in Barrie, Ont., on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Temiskaming detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police says a 38-year-old Toronto man drowned Sunday in Twin Lakes in northeastern Ontario.

They say emergency services responded to a call in Hudson Township shortly after 2 p.m.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say the man was recovered from the water and transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

They say their investigation determined that the man drowned while swimming, failing to resurface.

Trending Now

OPP say the deceased man was found by a local resident.

The investigation into the death is ongoing, directed by the Ontario coroner’s office.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices