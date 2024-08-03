Menu

Sports

Canada’s Black finishes 6th in women’s vault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 3, 2024 11:33 am
1 min read
<p>Elsabeth Black, of Canada, performs on the uneven bars during the women's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics<i>, in Paris, France</i>, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Natacha Pisarenko</p>. View image in full screen
<p>Elsabeth Black, of Canada, performs on the uneven bars during the women's artistic gymnastics all-around finals in Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics<i>, in Paris, France</i>, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Natacha Pisarenko</p>. SM JVR
PARIS – Canadian vaulters have landed in sixth and eighth at the women’s artistic gymnastics vault final at the Paris Olympics.

Ellie Black, from Halifax, posted an average score of 13.933 over two vaults in the event, earning her the sixth spot. Fellow Canadian Shallon Olsen finished eighth with an average score of 13.366 after struggling with the landing of her second vault.

Simone Biles of the United States captured her third gold medal of the Paris Games ahead of Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade in silver and Jade Carey, also of the United States, for bronze.

Vancouver’s Olsen and Black came into the apparatus final qualified seventh and eighth, respectively.

Black finished sixth in the women’s all-around event earlier this week in her fourth Olympics.

No Canadian woman has ever won an artistic gymnastics medal. Black’s fourth in the beam final in Tokyo was Canada’s best-ever Olympic result in any women’s event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

