Canada’s Black finishes 6th in women’s vault

Send this page to someone via email

PARIS – Canadian vaulters have landed in sixth and eighth at the women’s artistic gymnastics vault final at the Paris Olympics.

Ellie Black, from Halifax, posted an average score of 13.933 over two vaults in the event, earning her the sixth spot. Fellow Canadian Shallon Olsen finished eighth with an average score of 13.366 after struggling with the landing of her second vault.

Story continues below advertisement

Simone Biles of the United States captured her third gold medal of the Paris Games ahead of Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade in silver and Jade Carey, also of the United States, for bronze.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Vancouver’s Olsen and Black came into the apparatus final qualified seventh and eighth, respectively.

Black finished sixth in the women’s all-around event earlier this week in her fourth Olympics.

No Canadian woman has ever won an artistic gymnastics medal. Black’s fourth in the beam final in Tokyo was Canada’s best-ever Olympic result in any women’s event.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2024.