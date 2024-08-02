Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

5 watercraft valued at $260K stolen from Okanagan resort: Police

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 2, 2024 7:42 pm
1 min read
A montage showing the three boats that were stolen from a resort along Okanagan Lake. View image in full screen
A montage showing the three boats that were stolen from a resort along Okanagan Lake. RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Five watercraft were stolen from a Central Okanagan resort last month.

And, according to police, it’s believed the five — which have a combined value of $260,000 — were all stolen by either the same person or the same group.

West Kelowna RCMP say three boats, each on a trailer, and two SeaDoos were stolen from a resort along Westside Road between July 17 and 26.

Click to play video: 'Boating BC Association stresses the importance of boating safety'
Boating BC Association stresses the importance of boating safety

Below are descriptions of the watercraft.

Story continues below advertisement

Boats

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

2014 Stingray 212SC

  • Red hull with white interior, on a 2014 EZ Loader black boat trailer

2011 Campion Svfara SV3

  • Black and white, on a 2007 black ShoreLand’r boat trailer

2014 Sanger Indmar 60

  • Green and black, on a 2014 VM Pro black trailer

Sea-Doos

2014 Supercharged Rotax Wakepro 215

Trending Now
  • Black and white in colour

2014 GT 1130 Sea-Doo

  • Black and white in colour

Both Sea-Doos were on the same trailer, a 2012 Triton boat trailer.

The two Sea-Doos that were stolen from a resort along Okanagan Lake.
The two Sea-Doos that were stolen from a resort along Okanagan Lake. RCMP

Anyone with information regarding these stolen watercraft is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and reference file number 2024-43238.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices