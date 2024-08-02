5 watercraft valued at $260K stolen from Okanagan resort: Police

See more sharing options

Five watercraft were stolen from a Central Okanagan resort last month.

And, according to police, it’s believed the five — which have a combined value of $260,000 — were all stolen by either the same person or the same group.

West Kelowna RCMP say three boats, each on a trailer, and two SeaDoos were stolen from a resort along Westside Road between July 17 and 26.

Below are descriptions of the watercraft.

Boats

2014 Stingray 212SC

Red hull with white interior, on a 2014 EZ Loader black boat trailer

2011 Campion Svfara SV3

Black and white, on a 2007 black ShoreLand’r boat trailer

2014 Sanger Indmar 60

Green and black, on a 2014 VM Pro black trailer

Sea-Doos

2014 Supercharged Rotax Wakepro 215

Black and white in colour

2014 GT 1130 Sea-Doo

Black and white in colour

Both Sea-Doos were on the same trailer, a 2012 Triton boat trailer.

The two Sea-Doos that were stolen from a resort along Okanagan Lake. RCMP

Anyone with information regarding these stolen watercraft is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and reference file number 2024-43238.