5 watercraft valued at $260K stolen from Okanagan resort: Police

Five watercraft were stolen from a Central Okanagan resort last month.
And, according to police, it’s believed the five — which have a combined value of $260,000 — were all stolen by either the same person or the same group.
West Kelowna RCMP say three boats, each on a trailer, and two SeaDoos were stolen from a resort along Westside Road between July 17 and 26.
Below are descriptions of the watercraft.
Boats
2014 Stingray 212SC
- Red hull with white interior, on a 2014 EZ Loader black boat trailer
2011 Campion Svfara SV3
- Black and white, on a 2007 black ShoreLand’r boat trailer
2014 Sanger Indmar 60
- Green and black, on a 2014 VM Pro black trailer
Sea-Doos
2014 Supercharged Rotax Wakepro 215
- Black and white in colour
2014 GT 1130 Sea-Doo
- Black and white in colour
Both Sea-Doos were on the same trailer, a 2012 Triton boat trailer.
Anyone with information regarding these stolen watercraft is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and reference file number 2024-43238.
