Okanagan Forest Task Force stunned that some ignoring campfire ban

Dumbfounded. And upset.

Kane Blake says those are his states of mind after continuing to find campfires in B.C.’s backcountry despite a near-province-wide ban on outdoor fires.

To date, the founder of the Okanagan Forest Task Force says the group has put out 18 backcountry campfires in the past three weeks.

The annual campfire ban for the Kamloops Fire Centre came into effect on Friday, July 12.

In an interview with Global News, Blake says he’s upset that people aren’t abiding by the ban, noting that it was put in place for a reason.

In one instance, Blake says he attended an empty backcountry campsite that had a campfire burning.

Not convinced that the camper would obey the ban, he made a second visit and found the camper had restarted the campfire.

Garbage is piled up at an abandoned campsite in the Okanagan.

“While trying to calmly have a chat about the ban and that it applies to absolutely everyone, I was asked ‘Well, can we keep it going for the next hour? Then I will put it out.’” Blake said on Facebook.

“In the calmest voice I could muster, ‘No, absolutely not. The ban applies to everyone.’”

Blake said the BC Conservation Officer Service was notified.

The next day, Blake says they returned, only to find the campsite abandoned with garbage left behind.

“Some days we find nothing,” Blake said, “and others we find one, two or even three (campfires).”

The Okanagan Forest Task Force says they’re not finding illegal campfires in easily accessible campgrounds, but in places well off the beaten path.

“We’re actively looking for illegal dumping and for these campfires,” Blake said, adding that the group’s goal is bring awareness to the pollution in B.C.’s backcountry.

“If people do see an illegal campfire, report it. And if you’re out in the backcountry, carry extra water for due diligence.”

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or an open-burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 or *5555.

More information about reporting fires is available online.